Judge: Administrators not liable for Ohio school shooting

CLEVELAND (AP) — A judge says that five former school administrators are not liable in a lawsuit over a school shooting six years ago that killed three students and permanently disabled a fourth.

The ruling Thursday in Lake County dismisses the last defendants in the complaint filed in February 2014 by the wounded student and the estates of the slain students. The lawsuit claimed the Chardon schools, Lake Academy Alternative School and others didn’t do enough to protect the students from the shooter, then 17-year-old T.J. Lane.

A judge dismissed the schools and others officials as defendants in November 2014.

An attorney for the five administrators, none of whom still work for the Chardon schools, declined to comment.

An attorney for the students’ estates didn’t return a message seeking comment.

