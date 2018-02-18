Marcel Hirscher wins his second Olympic gold medal in PyeongChang

Gold: Marcel Hirscher (Austria)

Silver: Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway)

Bronze: Alexis Pinturault (France)

Marcel Hirscher claimed the Olympic giant slalom gold medal, after finishing fourth in the event in both Vancouver and Sochi.

Hirscher won by a commanding 1.27 seconds over Henrik Kristoffersen. Alexis Pinturault earned the bronze medal.

Hirscher also claimed the combined gold medal in PyeongChang. He became the first male Alpine skier to win multiple gold medals at the same Games since fellow Austrian Benjamin Raich in 2006.

American Ted Ligety, the defending Olympic champion who is nicknamed “Mr. GS” because of his success in the discipline, finished tied for 15th, a distant 3.21 seconds behind Hirscher.

The next Alpine skiing event is women’s downhill on Tuesday. Lindsey Vonn won the 2010 Olympic gold medal in the event.

The men will return to the snow on Wednesday in the slalom. Hirscher, the 2014 Olympic silver medalist, is the reigning world champion.

Schedule: