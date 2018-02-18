Olympic Hockey Day 10 Preview

Throughout the entire 2018 Winter Games, NBC Olympics staff will preview the upcoming slate of hockey games and recap the prior day’s action.

Women’s Tournament

United States vs. Finland, 11:10 p.m. ET, NBCSN | LIVE STREAM

With Noora Raty in net, anything can happen. The Americans have outshot all of their opponents by a wide margin in each game in the preliminary round, and the plan is still to attack in waves. However, Raty’s ability plus a trapping team in front of her could frustrate USA’s potent offensive system.

Finland was outplayed in the first matchup but still held a one-goal lead at the end of 20 minutes. Everyone knows what could be on the horizon, but head coach Robb Stauber has trained his team well. USA’s laser-focused approach will help the red, white and blue focus on the task at hand.

Canada vs. OAR, 7:10 a.m. ET, NBCSN | LIVE STREAM

Canada blanked the Olympic Athletes from Russia in the first matchup in the preliminary round, and a similar outcome is expected in this semifinal game. The defending four-time gold medalists are a cut above the rest and are expected to coast to the finals. OAR has struggled to score in this tournament and will not be able to keep up offensively.

From Day 9 at the Olympics

Men’s Tournament

Czech Republic 4, Switzerland 1 | Read recap

Germany 2, Norway 1 | Read recap

Sweden 3, Finland 1 | Read recap

Canada 4, South Korea 0 | Read recap

Women’s Tournament

Switzerland 2, Korea 0 | Read recap

Japan 2, Sweden 1 (OT) | Read recap