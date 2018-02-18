Police fear dozens of victims after duo caught on camera planting skimmer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police fear dozens of ATMs across Albuquerque may have been compromised by a man and woman attaching card skimmers to them.

Police released the attached video of the duo installing one of the skimmers at a local 7-11 convenience store Friday. Now, APD is trying to figure out how many more they did this to and who they are.

“These two people just popped up on our radar,” said Officer Simon Drobik.

It only takes a quick pop to get the skimmer into place.

“You can see him kind of manipulating the card reader itself and then he’s actually physically pushing the camera into the backdrop,” Drobik said of the video.

In less than five minutes, the man in the video installs a camera and card reader on the ATM inside the 7-11 at Carlisle and Candelaria.

“That is an exact replica of the card reader itself, so the main thing is to get these people identified,” Drobik said.

The woman’s job was to create a distraction.

“She’s basically leaning up against the machines so nobody can see. Its just a couple of minutes. These guys know what they are doing,” Drobik said.

Meaning anyone who used the machine afterward is a potential victim.

“The small camera is definitely as you put in your pin number is reading that while you swipe your card, its also getting the magnetic strip on that,” Drobik said.

Police said the suspects are targeting a certain brand of ATMs that have a green card reader.

So far, police have only located two card skimmers. The other was on an ATM at Gibson and Broadway, but there are at least 75 ATMs throughout the city like those.

“These guys, as much losers as these guys are, it is very sophisticated and if they put their energy towards doing something productive we could probably go further as a country,” Drobik said.

Police are now working with the ATM vendor to check every last machine that may have been compromised. At this point, it’s unknown how many people may have fallen victim to this scam.

Police recommend wiggling card readers before using them to make sure there’s not a device attached to it.

Anyone with information about the man and woman in the video is asked to call CrimeStoppers or Albuquerque police.