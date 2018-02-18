Premier Health hosting open houses for new urgent care centers

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Officials at Premier Health say they’re letting people get a sneak peek inside two new urgent care centers, opening in the Miami Valley.

Two care centers are scheduled to open at the end of February – one in Miamisburg and the other in Springboro.

Premier Health Urgent Care in Miamisburg, located at 8 Prestige Plaza, will have an open house on Friday, Feb. 23, from 4 to 7 p.m.

Premier Health Urgent Care in Springboro, located at 752 N. Main St., will have an open house on Saturday, Feb. 24, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Both locations will officially open to patients on Monday, Feb. 26.

Premier Health said in a press release, the new urgent care locations “will be able to handle a variety of health care needs from minor illnesses such as sinus infections, earaches, allergies and pink eye to injuries such as fractured bones.”

They said providers will also be able to conduct school and sports physicals, and administer vaccinations; Diagnostic testing for the flu, pregnancy and strep can be done on-site as well as X-rays.