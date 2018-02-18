RTA fare change takes effect today

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It’s going to cost a little bit more to ride the bus. The new RTA fare change is now in effect and some riders aren’t too happy about it.

The RTA says they had no choice to increase the price of fare because they’re losing millions of dollars in funding.

The fare changes come following federally-mandated sales tax cuts in July 2017. The loss in revenue makes up about $4.6 million of the RTA’s annual budget.

RTA rider John Zeller said questioned how he’ll be able to afford the fare increase in the long run.

“There’s a lot of people in my shoes that can’t really avoid an increase and I don’t know what they’re going to do,” Zeller said. “I don’t know what I’m going to do. I’ll just have to take it and see what happens.”

The changes affecting the most riders are a 25 cent fare increase, from $1.75 to $2.00, for cash customers and the elimination of transfers.

The changes also include a price decrease for daily unlimited ride passes from $5.00 to $4.00.

Most other passes will keep the same rate, but weekend, family, and 31-day youth passes will be eliminated.

The cuts also forced officials to cancel specific routes on certain days.

X1A, X1B, 40, 41 and 61 are being eliminated completely.

Routes 23 and 60 will no longer operate on weekends.

Routes 11 and 22 will no longer have Sunday service.