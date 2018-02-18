Students at school call for action from Trump

By Published:
Marylene Dinliana, 18, holds a sign that reads, "Stop Spilling Our Blood" during a protest against guns on the steps of the Broward County Federal courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. Nikolas Cruz, a former student, shot and killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, earlier in the week. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) — Students who survived the shooting at a Florida High School that killed 17 people are urging President Donald Trump and other leaders to do something to address gun violence.

Speaking on NBC’s “Meet The Press,” Emma Gonzalez, a senior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, says now is the time to get on right side of the issue. Gonzalez also said politicians who are funded by the National Rifle Association won’t be allowed to stay in office when midterms elections come later this year.

David Hogg, a senior at the school, lashed out Trump for a tweet that blamed Democrats for not passing gun control legislation when they controlled both houses of Congress during the Obama administration. Hogg said Trump is now the president and he should do something because children are dying “and their blood is on your hands.”

