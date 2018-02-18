What to watch tonight in PyeongChang: Ice dancing in Primetime, women’s hockey semifinals

The Olympics continue tonight with hockey, figure skating, snowboarding and more.

The United States women’s hockey team is set to play for a spot in the gold medal game when it faces Finland in the semifinals, while three U.S. teams will compete in figure skating’s short dance competition.

Hailey Langland, Jamie Anderson and Julie Marino are set to compete in the first ever women’s big air event and curling round robin play continues.

Tonight in Primetime

That’s the best way to describe the figure skating short dance tonight. Canada’s Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir are in a battle for gold with France’s Gabby Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron. Virtue and Moir are in pursuit of becoming the most decorated dancers ever. The two teams actually trained together at the same rink with the same coach.

In the ice dance, it will come down to which team can play to its greatest strength. While Canada and France are the favorites, don’t count out any of the three American pairs—Maia and Alex Shibutani, Madison Chock and Evan Bates, and Madison Hubbell and Zach Donohue — who will look to put the United States on the podium.

Also catch the women’s freeski halfpipe qualifying in primetime, where Maddie Bowman looks to defend her Sochi Olympic title. Since she took home gold four years ago, Bowman has won the ladies halfpipe competition at the 2015, 2016 and 2018 X Games and finished third in 2017. France’s Marie Martinod is also in the running for a medal — Bowman beat her out for gold in Sochi. Canada’s Cassie Sharpe is also a threat in the competition, and if she were to win, she would become the first Canadian to win a medal in this event.

Team USA’s Hailey Langland, Jamie Anderson and Julie Marino will compete in women’s big air: the newest event at the Olympics, which will also be the last of the freestyle snowboarding events in PyeongChang. Austria’s Anna Gasser is the heavy favorite in this event, but a podium sweep for the U.S. isn’t out of the question. Anderson can become the second athlete to win three Olympic gold medals in snowboarding after Shaun White.

Take a look back at the women’s 500m speed skate, where hometown favorite Lee Sang-hwa looked to race to her third consecutive Olympic gold. Two-man bobsled also got underway with Team USA competing in Steven Holcomb’s memory after the pilot passed away suddenly last year. Medals were awarded in men’s cross-country, with teams jockeying for the podium in the 4x10km relay.

Watch on TV: NBC, 7 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

NBCOlympics.com / NBC Sports app: Stream Live here

Hockey

It’s looking more and more like the U.S. and Canada will meet once again in the gold medal game, but first they have to get past Finland and the Olympic Athletes from Russia, respectively.

Finland and the United States will have a rematch: The two teams played each other to open up pool play with the U.S. coming out with a 3-1 win. Finland has been a force as of late after finding its groove offensively. The team defeated OAR 5-1 and routed Sweden 7-2. American netminder Maddie Rooney will have to be on her A game if the U.S wants to make it to the gold medal game.

Canada and OAR will meet in the other semifinal matchup. OAR struggled offensively in the opening games of pool play. Only scoring one goal and being shut out twice isn’t exactly the way the team wanted to start the Olympics. However, the tides have quickly turned, and things have started to come together offensively. OAR defeated Switzerland 6-2 to land a spot in the semis. Canada and OAR also met earlier in the tournament, with Canada skating away with the 5-0 win.

Women’s Semifinals

USA. vs FIN: Stream LIVE Here 11:10p.m. ET / 8:10p.m. PT

CAN vs. OAR Stream: LIVE Here 7:10a.m. ET / 4:10a.m. PT

Curling

Another day, another curling match. Both the men’s and women’s round robin tournament continues. Canada entered the tournament as the heavy favorite to win gold in both the men’s and women’s singles. The men’s team is currently in second place behind Sweden, while the women have struggled and find themselves in the middle of the pack. With a handful of round robin matches left, it’s possible for teams that got off to a rough start to turn things around.

The top four teams after round robin play advance to the semifinals later next week. Key matches to look for today are USA vs. Denmark and Japan vs. Canada. Team USA is coming off an 11-3 loss to Canada. A win against Denmark would move USA’s record to 3-3 with three matches remaining. Japan is sitting at the top of the standings with a 4-1 record. It will take on Canada, which finally got its first win of the tournament against the USA on Saturday.

Women’s Round Robin Tournament

USA vs. DEN Stream LIVE Here 7:05p.m. ET / 4:05p.m. PT

JPN vs. CAN Stream LIVE Here 7:05p.m. ET / 4:05p.m. PT

SWE vs. KOR Stream LIVE Here 7:05p.m. ET / 4:05p.m. PT

OAR vs. SUI Stream LIVE Here 7:05p.m. ET / 4:05p.m. PT

GBR vs. SUI Stream LIVE Here 6:05a.m. ET / 3:05a.m. PT

DEN vs. OAR Stream LIVE Here 6:05a.m. ET / 3:05a.m. PT

CHN vs. USA Stream LIVE Here 6:05a.m. ET / 3:05a.m. PT

JPN vs. SWE Stream LIVE Here 6:05a.m. ET / 3:05a.m. PT

Men’s Round Robin Tournament

ITA vs. KOR Stream LIVE Here 12:05a.m. ET / 9:05p.m. PT

USA vs. CAN Stream LIVE Here 12:05a.m. ET / 9:05p.m. PT

GBR vs. DEN Stream LIVE Here 12:05a.m. ET / 9:05p.m. PT

Snowboarding

Watch women’s big air qualifying, featuring Hailey Langland, Jamie Anderson and Julie Marino, from start to finish on NBCOylmpics.com and the NBC Sports app.

Women’s Big Air Preliminary Round: Stream LIVE Here 7:30p.m. ET / 4:30p.m. PT

Freestyle Skiing

Catch the entire women’s halfpipe qualifying, featuring reigning Olympic gold medalist Maddie Bowman, from start to finish in primetime on NBC as well as on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.

Stream LIVE Here 8:00p.m. ET / 4:00p.m. PT

Figure Skating

Catch the entire ice dance short dance in full tonight, where Canada’s Virtue and Moir look to repeat as gold medal champions, in primetime on NBC as well as on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.

Stream LIVE Here 8:00p.m. ET / 4:00p.m. PT

Speedskating

The Dutch swept the podium in this event at Sochi with twins Michael and Ron Mulder taking home the gold and silver medals. They have a pretty good chance at a podium sweep again in PyeongChang. The Netherlands also hope to retain its Olympic title in the women’s team pursuit. The Dutch won the gold medal in 2014 and have eyes on the top spot of the podium four years later.

A force to be reckoned with, the Netherlands has won five of the last six women’s team pursuit events at the Winter Games and World Championships combined. Look for Germany’s Anni Friesinger-Postma and Daniela Anschutz-Thoms: They took home the gold in Vancouver and Torino.

Women’s Team Pursuit Qualifiying Round/ Men’s 500m (medal): Stream LIVE Here 6:00a.m ET / 3:00a.m. PT

Ski Jumping

Germany is looking to defend its Olympic title. Though the Germans have won this event three times, they have never won consecutive gold medals at the Games. Austria and Finland are hoping to join Germany with a record three medals in this event. Poland’s Kamil Stoch could become the third ski jumper to win a gold medal in all three of the men’s events. Norway’s Robert Johansson, most notably known for his sweet mustache, took home a medal in the normal and large hill individual events. This event is up for grabs, with multiple international teams having a decent shot at the podium.

Men’s team Large Hill Final: Stream LIVE Here 7:10a.m. ET / 4:10a.m. PT

Bobsled

Catch the final runs of two-man bobsled today to see who will claim a medal.

The German sled of Nico Walther and Christian Poser finds itself in pole position after a thrilling opening day. Compatriot Francesco Friedrich won the gold in both the two-man and four-man runs at the 2017 Worlds.

Two-Man Runs 3-4: Stream LIVE Here 6:15a.m. ET / 3:15a.m. PT