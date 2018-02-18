Women’s Curling Night 5: South Korea continues to roll with big win over China

The U.S. had Saturday night off, but six other women’s curling teams were in action on the ice.

South Korea 12, China 5

South Korea scored multiple points in each of the first three ends they had hammer Saturday on the way to a big 12-5 rout of China.

EunJung Kim’s team scored three points in the first and third ends, and four more in the fifth to take a 10-2 lead at the break.

China tried to mount a comeback, scoring two in the sixth and stealing another in the seventh to cut the lead to five. But Kim was able to slide her hammer throw through and land just enough in the house for two points in the eighth, forcing China to concede.

South Korea now sits tied for second overall in the standings at 4-1, even with Japan. China falls to an even 3-3.

