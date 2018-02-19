City clears storm drains to prevent flooding

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Rainfall and melting snow could mean flooding on city streets but crews in Dayton say they’re working to keep storm drains clear so the water has a place to go.

Water Utility Field Operations Manager David Shade says his crews work throughout the year to clear storm drain catch basins so there’s no blockages.

“Trash. Any kind of wood. Any kind of debris, tree leaves, things like that that wash into the storm sewer and they collect in that catch basin,” Shade said.

“If the debris wasn’t cleaned out, it could cause issues with flooding.”

And if water levels get too high, drivers could run into water on the roadways. If that happens, Shade asks drivers to keep one thing in mind.

“You do see backed up water that can happen,” Shade said “And we would encourage you not to ever drive through rushing water or standing water because you never know how deep it is.”

Steady rainfall is expected this week and all that water could cause the river to rise and storm drains to flood. Shade says they’re keeping an eye on things.

“When we’re expecting heavy rain like this. We will put additional crews on call and we monitor the river level,” Shade said.

But keeping the storm drains clear goes a long way in helping keep the roads, water free. Last year, Shade says crews cleaned 52 tons of debris out of thousands of catch basins.

“Last year we cleaned eight thousand storm sewer catch basins throughout the summer so we annually prepare for times like this,” Shade said.

If you do see any high, standing water on the roadways over the coming days. Shade says make sure you report it to the city’s water department.

