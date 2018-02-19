Crews battle house fire in New Madison

NEW MADISON, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews are battling a house fire in New Madison.

Firefighters responded to a fire call in the 1400 block of Preble County Butler Township Road around 3 a.m. Monday.

Darke County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch says a house and garage were on fire.

Authorities haven’t released any information about possible injuries.

2 NEWS has a crew on the way to the scene and will provide updates as the story develops.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.