Deputies: Florida man kills girlfriend over nonexistent book about voodoo

By Published:

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities say a Winter Haven man beat and choked his live-in girlfriend to death at the couple’s home Saturday night.

According to an arrest report, 22-year-old Deandre Coffer was charged with one count of second-degree murder in connection with the death of 32-year-old Kiara Butler.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to the couple’s home in the 200 block of Summer View Drive after Coffer called 911 and said Butler was unconscious. Upon arrival, Butler was pronounced dead at the scene.

Coffer told deputies he punched and choked Butler as they were fighting over a book she was reading to his son about “voodoo,” but investigators said they never found the book in question. He also admitted to smoking marijuana before the incident took place.

Detectives said Coffer suffered injuries on his right hand that were consistent with continuous punching. He was taken to Bartow Regional Medical Center and was later booked into the Polk County Jail.

Coffer faces one count of second-degree murder in connection with the death.

“What a senseless act. Ms. Butler was brutally beat to death by someone she trusted. There is no excuse. Coffer admitted to smoking marijuana prior to his violent attack and made up a bizarre story about voodoo. He will have plenty of time in prison to think about the pain he has caused others,” said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

Coffer has a history of arrests for driving with a suspended license, shoplifting and marijuana possession.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s