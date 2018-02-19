2 people were shot at a business in Harrison Township

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office told 2 NEWS two people were shot near a business in Harrison Township.

2 NEWS has a crew on the scene and the coroner was called to the scene.

Regional Dispatch confirmed to 2 NEWS investigative units are searching an area in Harrison Township where there was a call of shots fired.

According to Regional Dispatch, the call came in around 1:30 p.m. and officials are searching the area around the 2800 block of North Dixie Drive.

