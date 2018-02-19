Dog food recalled, products get pulled from shelves

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The FDA issues a warning for pet owners after a drug used to euthanize animals was found in canned dog food.

The FDA says low levels of Pento Barbital were found in the cans of Gravy Train produced by the JM Smucker company.

Several other food products like Kibbles ‘N Bits, Skippy and Ol’ Roy will be pulled from the shelves.

The FDA says pets who have eaten the tainted food can experience drowsiness, dizziness, loss of balance, nausea and eyes that move back and forth in a jerky manner.