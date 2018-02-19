Empty boat spotted in river brings search crews

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Emergency Crews were searching the river in Dayton Monday morning after a boat was spotted in the Great Miami River.

The boat was spotted and police were called around 8:30 am Monday in the water near the McDonald’s on Edwin C. Moses Boulevard near I-75.

No one was found with the boat and Police say they believe the boat broke loose upriver from the search area at a construction site. Emergency crews do not believe anyone was inside the boat.

Officials are contacting the construction to identify the boat.

2  NEWS has a crew on the scene and will keep you updated when more information is available.

