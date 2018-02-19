Man shot and killed in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are looking for information after a man was shot and killed in Springfield.

Officers responded to the 400 block of West Mulberry Street, near South Yellow Springs Street, on reports of a person shot.

When officers arrived, they found a man dead from a gunshot wound. Police say the call came from one address and evidence as found at a nearby home.

Police haven’t released any suspect information yet. The victim’s identity hasn’t been released yet as police work to contact the man’s family.

Anyone with information is asked to call Springfield Police.

