Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputy hurt during traffic stop

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — A Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputy was hurt during a traffic stop Sunday night.

Authorities say it happened just after 6 p.m. Sunday night in the 400 block of Shoup Mill Road near Riverside Drive in Harrison Township.

According to authorities, the deputy suffered a foot injury during a traffic stop.

Authorities didn’t release information about how that injury happened.

According to authorities, the deputy is expected to recover.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.