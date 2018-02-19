New ‘Text Bomb’ Bug Causes Apple Devices to Crash

WTNH Staff Published:

(WTNH) — Apple devices have been affected by an issue called a “text bomb” for the second time in 2018.

This time the iOS 11.2.5 major flaw is caused by a Unicode symbol – which is is a character that visually represents text or a letter in another language. International software engineers recently found that two specific Telegu Indian language Unicode symbols can crash any Apple device when used.

The device will completely shut down when a user receives a message with that particular character through text or several third-party apps with messaging features. Upon reboot, this bug will then will lock-up the Messages app as well.

According to The Verge, Apple will be releasing a fix to patch this serious bug ahead of its iOS 11.3 scheduled as an update in the spring.

