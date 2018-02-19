Olympic short track preview: Women’s 1000m

How to watch:

Tuesday, Feb.20, 5:00 a.m. ET

LIVE EVENT STREAM

The contenders

Elise Christie, Great Britain: Christie cannot catch a break at the Games. In the 1500m, Christie was penalized due to a crash and required medical attention. Christie was taken to the hospital for exams, with the severity of the injuries still unknown. In the 500m final last week, Christie was involved in crash, that she believed impeded her but did not recieve the call. In Sochi, Christie was notably disqualified from all three of her events.

The 1000m has been particularly a good event for Christie in recent years; she’s won a medal in the distance at the last three world championships (gold in 2017, and silver in 2016 and 2015).

Shim Suk-Hee, South Korea: Shim has had a disappointing Games so far, the 1000m offers her a chance to change that. Shim has not landed on the podium in PyeongChang after entering the Games as a favorite in 1500m. Shim won a bronze medal in the 1000m in Sochi as well as a gold in the 3000m and silver in the 1500m.

Choi Min-Jeong, South Korea: Choi is fresh off a gold medal in the 1500m. Before the Games, Choi won back-to-back world titles in this event in 2015 and 2016, in addition to placing second in the fall World Cup rankings.

Kim Boutin, Canada: Boutin has quietly won the bronze medal in both short track events completed in PyeongChang. Boutin had a breakthrough this fall, standing on the podium in three of four 1000m World Cup races.



Marianne St-Gelais, Canada: St-Gelais has twice been eliminated due to penalties in PyeongChang. The Canadian should be a top threat after placing second in this distance at last year’s world championships.

2014 Sochi Medalists

Gold: Park Seung-Hi (KOR)

Silver: Fan Kexin (CHN)

Bronze: Shim Suk Hee (KOR)

2017 World Championships medalists

Gold: Elise Christie (GBR)

Silver: Marianne St-Gelais (CAN)

Bronze: Suzanne Schulting (NED)