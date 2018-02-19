1 person killed in crash in Moraine

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Moraine.

The crash happened around 8:15 a.m. Monday on Dorothy Lane near Springboro Pike.

A pickup truck and SUV were involved in the crash. It appears the vehicles were involved in a head-on collision.

Police say one person was taken to Kettering Medical Center. Authorities did not release the victim’s condition.

Police shut down Dorothy Lane from Springboro Pike to Encrete Lane in both directions.

