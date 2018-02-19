Police ask for help identifying suspect in sex offense

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – The Miamisburg Police Department is seeking your help in identifying a person in connection with a sex offense.

Police says the possible sex offense happened on February 10.

Miamisburg Suspect View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

The subject is described as a black male, 20-30 years of age, approximately 6-feet tall and weighing 200-220 pounds. He was reportedly driving a black Chevrolet Z71 extended cab truck with a chrome bullnose push bar.

If you have any information you are urged to contact the Miamisburg Police Department and ask for Detective Sgt. J.S. Muncy.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.