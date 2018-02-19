Police: man hit by car may have tried to jump on vehicle

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in Dayton early Monday morning.

Officers responded to reports of a pedestrian hit in the 2400 block of South Smithville Road near Watervliet Avenue around 2 a.m. Monday.

Police say the man may have been trying to jump on a car when he was hit.

The man was taken to the hospital with reported non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities didn’t release information about any possible charges related to the incident.

