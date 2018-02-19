Spain’s two new Winter Olympics medalists return home

NBC Olympics.com Published:

Spain’s newest Olympic medalists are hoping their feats at the Pyeongchang Games will help boost winter sports back home.

Snowboarder Regino Hernandez and figure skater Javier Fernandez have returned to home soil after winning historic bronze medals in South Korea, saying now it’s time to get Olympic winter sports to grow across Spain.

Hernandez says in Spain, people participate in winter sports as a hobby, not professionally. He says, “The repercussion of this medal has been amazing. We hope it will help get more people on board.”

Hernandez won his medal on snowboardcross, while Fernandez won in men’s figure skating.

Spain has only four winter medals in total. The last one had been won in 1992.

