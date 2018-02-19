Springboro teen finding fast lane after strength training

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) – While this is the last week for the winter Olympics one Springboro teen is setting his sights on the summer Junior Olympics. He’s managed to shave 30 seconds off his time all by using a strength training program at Dayton Children’s.

Springboro high school student Rory Rodriguez is making strides by competing on the varsity track team as a freshman. He credits a lot of his success on strength training he received after several injuries while running. Now he’s hoping a medal may one day be in his future.

When he’s not on the track 14 year old Rory Rodriguez is inside working on his technique. Three years ago several injuries prevented him from crossing the finish line – until he started the Sportsmetric program at Dayton Children’s.

“It’s important for me because I’m running so much it wears on my body after a while. Doing sports metrics strengthen my body so I don’t get injured,” Rory Rodriguez says.

And while these exercises may seem simple – they help with his form. Jumps, squats and small quick movements are designed to grow, strengthen and train muscles to work properly.

“Anywhere from the age of 10 to into their 20s their bodies are growing and they’re learning to deal with that growth and while they play sports it’s difficult for them to do things correctly at times,” says Nathan McFadden Supervisor for Sports Medicine.

12 to 18 one hour sessions help children to learn how to run, jump and prevent injuries. For Rory he sees a big difference.

“The sports metrics I feel stronger even toward the end of the races,” Rodriguez says.

Not only stronger but faster. In a matter of a month Rory was able to cut 26 seconds off his mile.

“Before I did the sports metric program my mile pr was 5:26 and after I got under 5 mins,” Rodriguez says.

The program is open to 10 to 21 year olds and costs two to three hundred dollars for up to 18 sessions.

Rory’s hoping to return to the Junior Olympic trails later this year.