Suspect heads to jail as Westerville community continues healing

WESTERVILLE (WCMH) — More than a week after two Westerville Police officers were killed in the line of duty, the people of Westerville continue to come together and cope with the tragic loss.

“It just really shows that even through the toughest of times we can really pull together as a family,” said Westerville resident Sammi Robinson.

So whether it’s as the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Westerville where people prayed Sunday for the families of officers Eric Joering and Anthony Morelli, or at the growing makeshift memorial where residents continue to meet as a place of healing, the city has united to become Westerville Strong.

“We’ve been very devastated by this senseless act of one person,” said Linda Beucler. “We’ve pulled together and the support has been overwhelming.”

Melanie Cox is a Westerville native and says this tragedy has changed their city.

“The reality is starting to set in that this happened and it happened in our own backyard, and I think as sad as it is the community is learning from this,” said Cox. “You know standing together praying together, you know that’s how the city’s going to move forward.”

As for the suspect, Quentin Smith was released from the hospital Sunday afternoon and transported to the Franklin County Jail, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Smith had been in the hospital since Feb. 10, the day he is accused of shooting and killing the two police officers

He has been charged with two counts of aggravated murder in their deaths.

According to court records, Smith will be arraigned at the Franklin County Municipal Court at 9am Tuesday, Feb. 20, in his first court appearance.

