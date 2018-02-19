VIDEO: Teens press for gun control outside White House

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Dozens of teenage students were lying down on the pavement in front of the White House to demand presidential action on gun control after 17 students were killed in a school shooting in Florida.

The teenagers were also joined by parents and educators. The protesters are holding their arms crossed at their chests. Two activists are covered by an American flag, another one is holding a sign asking, “Am I next?”

Ella Fesler is a 16-year-old high school student in Alexandria, Virginia. She says, “It’s really important to express our anger and the importance of finally trying to make a change and having gun control in America.”

Fesler adds, “Every day when I say ‘bye’ to my parents, I do acknowledge the fact that I could never see my parents again.” President Donald Trump is at his Florida golf club, some 40 miles from the site of the school shooting.