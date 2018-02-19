What to do if your home floods

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – Flooding can be a costly problem for homeowners but a local restoration services company says there are some things you can do, in case disaster strikes.

Becky Edgren of PuroClean Emergency Services says water can creep into your home, a lot easier than you might think.

“Either through the foundation, through cracks. A lot of time it’s due to so much water around the home that if a homeowner has a sump pump, the sump pump either can’t keep up or maybe the sump pump malfunctions,” Edgren said. “Whenever a homeowner sees too much water, pretty much the first thing they do is freak out.”

Keeping your sump pump in good working order is one way to prevent a flooding disaster. But if you do find water in your home, it’s important to immediately move your belongings out of harm’s way.

“Water damages anything it comes in contact with so what we’re trying to do is just get it up out of the water,” Edgren said.

And there’s an easy fix to do just that.

“Wooden blocks – which is just a piece of wood cut various sizes that you might even just have in your garage – are great to put under any kind of furniture,any type of wood, anything that might be in the way of all that water,” she said.

You can get the water out of your home with a DIY pump or by contacting a professional. But, there is something else to consider.

“Water is just the first part of the problem. The remaining problem is just humidity and all the water that may have been wicked up into the drywall and furniture,” Edgren said.

And that can cause mold.

She said: “Where we see the biggest problems is when do-it-yourself-ers will actually touch the walls or ever the top of the carpet and they think it’s dry but it takes so much time.”

She says to get all that extra moisture out of your home, invest in a dehumidifier and keep it running for a few days. Although it is a job you can do yourself, it doesn’t hurt to call a professional if you find a flood in your basement.

