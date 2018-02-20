Bradie Tennell skates first in ladies’ short program

Bradie Tennell began her individual medal hunt as the first skater in Tuesday night’s short program. She is already a medalist at these Games, taking home a bronze for contributing her short program for the U.S. in the team event.

Tennell picked music from the “Taegukgi” soundtrack, a popular South Korean film, to use as her short program. Despite her characteristic consistency, Tennell fell on her opening triple Lutz-triple toe combination. The rest of the program was clean, however, and she tallied 64.01 points.

Watch the rest of the ladies’ short program below.