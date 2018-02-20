Detectives find large amount of drugs and guns in Dayton homes

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Detectives from the Montgomery County Range Task Force found a large amount of guns and drugs in two homes in Dayton.

The task force served a search warrants in the 1702 Manor Place and 610 block of Cambridge Avenue were they found fentanyl, crystal meth, marijuana and four firearms including an AR-15 rifle.

Officials arrested 25-year-old David Powell and he was booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

