Family of Clark State student shot and killed pleads for justice

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – A search is underway for a gunman who police say shot and killed a 19-year-old Clark State student early Monday morning. The family of of the victim 19-year-old Cobey Etherington is now opening up about what happened.

Etherington was the oldest of 7 siblings. His younger brother 14-year-old Kellen Etherington says he and his family are struggling to understand how this happened and why Cobey was targeted.

“He was so goofy,” Kellen Etherington said. “He was one of the goofiest people I ever met.”

14-year-old Kellen Etherington is remembering the good times with his brother 19-year-old Cobey Etherington.

“He was a family guy,” close friend Alex Clay said. “He always cared about his brothers and sisters. Kellen was his buddy.”

When Kellen’s grandma told him Cobey was shot, he was hopeful he would make it.

“I didnt expect him to be dead,” Etherington said. “I expected him to be shot. I expected to have my brother back, but I can’t”

Police were first called to a portion of West Mulberry Street near Plum street in Springfield at around 3 o’clock Monday morning on a report of one person shot.

According to Police, Cobey and his cousin were sitting inside their car when someone came up and shot Cobey who was sitting in the driver’s seat. His cousin then immediately moved him to the passenger’s seat and got behind the wheel and starting speeding to the hospital. That’s when a police officer pulled them over who happened to be in the area and heard the gunshot.

According to a Springfield Police report, before medics arrived at the scene Cobey died from an apparent gun shot wound.

“His last words were ‘I love you sis I’ll be back’,” Clay said. “And it does hurt he won’t be back, but I do know he’s up there with his dad.”

Less than a year ago, Cobey’s dad Eric died. Kellen says his family is reeling from both losses.

“Every time I think of Cobey, I just think he’s up there with my dad,” Etherington said. “If I get upset I just keep trying to replay that image in my head that he’s up there with my dad so it helps calm me down.”

Police are still investigating to figure out if Cobey was a target of someone’s or shot at random. Right now, police aren’t releasing a description of the suspect. They’re asking anyone with information to call Springfield Police at 937-324-7680.