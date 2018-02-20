Hazmat called to scene of Vandalia fuel spill

Crews work to clean up a fuel spill at a gas station on W. National Road in Vandalia (Photo: Zev Orenstein)

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) — A fuel spill shut down a Vandalia gas station for more than an hour and led to a Hazmat call Tuesday morning.

The spill was reported at the Shell gas station in the 500 block of W. National Road, near Helke Road around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Fire officials say a gas pump malfunctioned, leading to the spill. Firefighters at the scene say employees at the gas station did a good job of shutting down the pump quickly to minimize the amount of fuel spilled.

According to firefighters, the amount of fuel spilled was below the EPA requirements for reporting a spill.

The spill was cleaned up and the gas station reopened just after 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

