It”s that time of year where many of you are counting down the days to spring and planning your big projects around the house. The Miami County Home and Garden Show is the place to help you get started on all your home improvement projects!

The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Dayton section of WDTN.com are those of individual sponsors and not WDTN-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WDTN.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Living Dayton sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.