Mother of State Fair ride accident victim says state is escaping legal responsibilities

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The state of Ohio is without liability in the deadly State Fair Fireball accident, but it is not without blame. That’s what the victims of that tragic accident last summer are saying about the state’s claim that it has been exonerated.

Just last week the State Fair issued a news release claiming it had reached a settlement with the accident survivors as well as the family of 18-year-old Tyler Jarrell who was killed in the accident.

By law, the state exempts itself from any claim of negligence so the victims cannot hold the state accountable in a court of law. The state protects itself from lawsuits. But, Jarrell’s mother Amber Duffield said that doesn’t mean the victims and their families will ever believe that the state was not at fault –and they say this isn’t over.

“It’s not an agreement, it’s a law,” said Duffield. “That law was hidden under the veil of trust which the trust was broken July 26th, 2017 and will never be the same.”

Duffield said the state isn’t taking any accountability for what happened.

“That’s intolerable to me. I mean it’s just unfathomable, it’s infuriating.”

Duffield’s now determined to change the law and fix what she says is a broken system that allows the state to escape its legal responsibilities.

“This is more of making people aware and educated what our state is doing and not doing,” she said.

A permanent memorial now stands in front of Tyler’s high school in his honor. Duffield said it stands for his legacy.

“It’s a symbol of change that needs to be made.”

Some changes are already coming to the ride industry because of the Fireball accident. NBC4 was the only news crew in New Orleans last week as the world’s top industry experts pushed through new voluntary safety standards for a vote. It’s up to Ohio to decide whether or not to follow them. We are still waiting for an answer from the Ohio Department of Agriculture.