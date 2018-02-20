Parent outrage over ‘inappropriate’ posters at Belmont High School

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Once emblazoned on the wall at Belmont High School: caution tape, cut-outs bodies with winning sports scores written on them, and signs reading: “Let the bodies hit the ground” and “cap those cougars”.

Parents say the signs, which went up in support of Belmont sports teams, are inappropriate and too suggestive of gun violence.

They’ve since been taken down.

Photos of the posters were sent to 2 News by a concerned parent who said given today’s climate – the decorations are appalling.

“We’re coming off a Florida shooting where a kid goes in, kills 17 kids,” she said.

“Plus, around the Dayton area we have youths that are involved in gun violence all the time and for them to put that up on the walls like that, I was just very upset and disturbed by that.”

Many people I spoke to say, it’s in bad taste.

Dayton resident Dywanna Pettway said: “I wouldn’t want my daughter at that school that’s basically saying it’s okay; Let’s go pop somebody and then we can cut out another body and then put it on there. There is nothing okay with that at all.”

Another person, David Coleman added: “I think it’s totally inappropriate.”

Acting Dayton Public Schools superintendent Elizabeth Lolli says she was made aware of the signs, this morning – after 2 news contacted the district – and she took immediate action.

“They’re gone,” Lolli said. “They are gone right now. I received a message back from the principal that said they had been removed and they will not be put back up.”

She says anything suggesting school violence is unacceptable.

“It’s inappropriate in light of school safety issues we all face every single day to have something displayed in that manner,” Lolli said. “And we will not permit that to happen in our buildings. It’s inappropriate.”