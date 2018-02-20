Parts of Trotwood under boil advisory

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — The City of Trotwood has issued a boil advisory for parts of the city.

In a release, city leaders say the advisory was issued because of a water main repair on Main Street.

The areas affected include all residents on Main Street between Wolf Creek Pike and Broadway Avenue. Residents at the dead end of S. Sunrise Avenue are also included in the advisory.

People are advised to boil water for a minimum of three minutes when using for oral hygiene or drinking.

City leaders say the advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

