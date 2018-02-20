Parts of Trotwood under boil advisory

By Published:

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — The City of Trotwood has issued a boil advisory for parts of the city.

In a release, city leaders say the advisory was issued because of a water main repair on Main Street.

The areas affected include all residents on Main Street between Wolf Creek Pike and Broadway Avenue. Residents at the dead end of S. Sunrise Avenue are also included in the advisory.

People are advised to boil water for a minimum of three minutes when using for oral hygiene or drinking.

City leaders say the advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

 

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s