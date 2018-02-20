Person hit by vehicle in Trotwood

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are investigating after a person was hit by a vehicle in Trotwood.

It happened just after midnight on East Westbrook Road near Macduff Drive.

Authorities say medics responded to the scene. There’s no word on the victim’s condition.

A stretch of East Westbrook Road was shut down for several hours as police investigated and worked to clear the scene.

All lanes reopened by 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.

