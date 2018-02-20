Police investigate after bones found behind Dayton home

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police were called to a home in Dayton after bones were found Tuesday afternoon.

Montgomery County Dispatchers tell 2 NEWS unidentified bones were found behind a home in the 1900 block of Riverside Drive.

Homicide Detectives were called to the scene.

It is not known what kind of bones were found.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this investigation and we will keep you updated when we learn more.

