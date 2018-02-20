Prosecutor seeks no bond for suspect in 2 officers’ slayings

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A prosecutor is asking that the suspect in the fatal shooting of two Ohio police officers be held without bail or bond as the potential death penalty case proceeds.

Thirty-year-old Quentin Smith is charged with aggravated murder in the Feb. 10 shootings of Westerville officers Eric Joering and Anthony Morelli. They were responding to a 911 hang-up call at Smith’s home in the Columbus suburb.

Smith is scheduled to make an appearance in Franklin County Municipal Court on Tuesday. Court records listed no attorney for him ahead of his arraignment.

Smith was wounded during the shooting and then hospitalized. The Columbus Dispatch reports he’s been moved to the county jail.

Meanwhile, people continued paying respects at Westerville’s temporary memorial to the officers. It is expected to be dismantled this week.

 

