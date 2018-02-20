Prosecutor to make announcement on armed robbery suspect

(WDTN Photo/Chris Smith)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) -The Montgomery County Prosecutor will hold a news conference Tuesday about the 17-year-old suspect in an armed robbery and attempted car-jacking.

Officials say the suspect was shot by an off-duty Miami Township police officer February 5 after the officer saw him pointing a gun at other cars following a robbery at the Shell gas station at Byers Road and SR-725.

Nienhaus said the suspect left the gas station in a car he allegedly stole from Dayton. The car broke down on SR-725 less than a block from the gas station. The suspect then got out of the car and pointed a handgun at other cars trying to hijack one of them, according to the Sergeant.

An off-duty officer from Miami Township Police was nearby and saw what was happening. The officer, who has not been identified, told the suspect to drop the gun.  The unidentified suspect pointed the gun at the officer and the officer fired at the suspect.

The suspect was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He was taken to the Montgomery County Juvenile Justice Center after being released from the hospital.

