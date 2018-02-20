Reward offered in shooting death of Dayton woman

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Miami Valley Crime Stoppers and the Dayton Police Homicide Unit are asking for the public’s help in Friday’s shooting death of 22-year-old Keyona Murray.

Police say Friday around 8:00 pm, someone fired numerous gunshots into a home at 122 Lorenz Ave in Dayton. Keyona Murray was struck in the head by one of those bullets while sitting in her bedroom with her 2-year-old child, 2-year-old nephew and another adult.

Murray died from her injuries later Friday night.

Miami Valley Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $2500.00 reward for information leading to the arrest or arrests of anyone involved. As always, Crimes Stoppers does promise that anyone providing tips can remain anonymous.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers at 222-STOP (7867).

A GoFundMe page has been established to assist with funeral costs. Those who wish to donate can do so here.