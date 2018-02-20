Sjinkie Knegt, Charles Hamelin eliminated from 500m

Knegt, Hamelin eliminated from 1000m

NBC Olympics.com Published:
Olympics: Short Track

Sjinkie Knegt (NED) and Charles Hamelin (CAN) failed to advance to the 500m quarterfinals.

Hamelin, a three-time Olympic gold medalist, has struggled in PyeongChang receiving penalties in all-three of his events. Hamelin will have one more chance to medal in the 5000m relay A Final.

The 1000m is Knegt’s final event of the 2018 Games. In PyeongChang, Knegt was able to add a 1500m silver medal to his 1000m bronze. 

All three Americans failed to advance to the quarterfinals.

Thomas Hong and John Henry Krueger finished third and fourth in their heats, respectively. 

Aaron Tran  finished third in his heat in his Olympuc debut, but was penalized after the race.

 

Related Posts

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s