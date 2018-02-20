Sjinkie Knegt, Charles Hamelin eliminated from 500m

Sjinkie Knegt (NED) and Charles Hamelin (CAN) failed to advance to the 500m quarterfinals.

Hamelin, a three-time Olympic gold medalist, has struggled in PyeongChang receiving penalties in all-three of his events. Hamelin will have one more chance to medal in the 5000m relay A Final.

The 1000m is Knegt’s final event of the 2018 Games. In PyeongChang, Knegt was able to add a 1500m silver medal to his 1000m bronze.

All three Americans failed to advance to the quarterfinals.

Thomas Hong and John Henry Krueger finished third and fourth in their heats, respectively.

Aaron Tran finished third in his heat in his Olympuc debut, but was penalized after the race.