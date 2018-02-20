Suspected burglar posing as door-to-door salesman targets Dayton home

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are on the hunt for men who posed as door-to-door salesmen in an effort to break into people’s homes.

Dayton mother Christian Bain says her home was targeted.

She said men wearing badges and holding clipboards knocked on her door. Her children were the only ones home.

When no one answered, one of the men began ramming into it with his shoulder in an attempt to break-in.

“A couple of men came up with blue clipboard, blue lanyards, kind of looked like they represented a company or an advertising situation,” Bain said.

Bain said she and her husband were at work and their two children, both 11, didn’t answer so the men left – but then came back.

“Another man had come with the same blue clipboard, same blue lanyard, knocked on our door for about 10 minutes and then started taking his shoulder and ramming our door,” Bain said.

There was no damage to the door and the men didn’t mange to get inside.

She said her two kids are shaken up, but otherwise okay.

Bain says the purported salesmen also paid a visit to her next door neighbor but didn’t make it that far.

“Actually walked up to our neighbor’s house and spotted the camera and then immediately retreated back down the steps and kept going… So obviously the camera is a deterrent.” Bain said.

“And now of course we’re installing video cameras with live-feeds and circumstances to prevent this situation from happening again.”

Police say they’re still looking into whether there’s a history of this happening in the area and they’re still looking for the men, in question.

Officials in the past have warned about burglars posing as door-to-door salesmen or utility workers.

If someone shows up at your home, unannounced, you don’t have to let them in.

And even if they look convincing, it’s best to ask for identification or call the company they represent to confirm they’re legit