U.S. Men’s Hockey wins first game in medal round

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) — South Korea has won the penalty-filled women’s 3,000-meter short-track relay final at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

Italy took silver and the Netherlands earned bronze after being elevated to the podium after winning the B final in world-record time.

China and Canada were penalized, moving Italy from bronze to silver.

Canada and Italy’s skaters waited anxiously for the referees to sort out the chaos at the end of the race. The Italians celebrated their surprise medal.

In the closing laps, a Korean skater fell and brought down a Canadian skater. Italy also fell late in the 27-lap race.

Korea came into the final ranked first in the world with China ranked second.

The Dutch won the B final in 4 minutes, 3.471 seconds, lowering the mark of 4:04.222 set by Korea in November 2016 at Salt Lake City, Utah.

MEN’S 500-METER SHORT TRACK:

Skaters from South Korea, China, Canada and Hungary are among those advancing out of the heats of the men’s 500-meter short track at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

Wu Dajing of China won his heat in an Olympic-record 40.264 seconds.

Lim Hyo-jun, the 1,500 champion, moves on to Thursday’s quarterfinals. Canadian Samuel Girard, the 1,000-meter winner, and 1,000-meter bronze medalist Seo Yira of South Korea safely advanced out of their heats.

A couple of big names — 2010 Olympic champion Charles Hamelin of Canada and Sjinkie Knegt of Hungary — failed to advance after being penalized for impeding.

Knegt won silver in the 1,500.

Americans John-Henry Krueger, Aaron Tran and Thomas Hong were eliminated. Krueger earned silver in the 1,000, which so far is the only speedskating medal won by the U.S.

The only North Korean skater in the event, Jong Kwang Bom, fell in the first turn. Referees called for a re-start and Jong fell again coming out of the first turn while fighting for second place. He was later penalized.

WOMEN’S 1000-METER SHORT TRACK:

Choi Min-jeong of South Korea, Arianna Fontana of Italy, Li Jinyu of China and Kim Boutin of Canada are among the top short-track speedskaters safely into the quarterfinals of the women’s 1,000 meters.

Others advancing to Thursday’s quarterfinals include Shim Suk-hee of South Korea, Yara van Kerkhof of the Netherlands, Marianne St-Gelais of Canada and Kim Alang of South Korea.

Elise Christie of Britain returned to competition after injuring her right ankle in a dramatic crash last weekend. But she went down going into the first turn and slid across the ice while grabbing at her ankle.

The referees allowed a re-start and Christie came off the line in last place. She nearly fell in a turn, but briefly rallied only to receive a yellow card after committing two penalties. She was carried to the locker room.

Americans Jessica Kooreman and Lana Gehring were eliminated.

MEN’S HOCKEY:

Norway has its first win in men’s hockey at the Olympics since 1994 on home ice in Lillehammer.

The traditional Winter Games powerhouse is an underdog in hockey but beat Slovenia 2-1 in overtime on a goal by Alexander Bonsaksen on Tuesday at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

Before the game, Slovenian hockey player Ziga Jeglic became the third athlete to be caught doping at the Pyeongchang Games.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport said Jeglic tested positive for fenoterol in an in-competition test. Fenoterol is a drug designed to open the airways to the lungs. Jeglic said it was an asthma drug that he took under doctor’s orders.

Jeglic was scratched from the team ahead of the announcement about his positive test.

WOMEN’S DOWNHILL:

Lindsey Vonn won’t have to wear the unwanted No. 1 bib again when she starts the downhill at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

On Saturday in the super-G, her only choice was being the first starter. It didn’t work out and she finished sixth.

It’s a cat-and-mouse game top skiers play in picking start numbers for speed races.

Vonn will start No. 7 on Wednesday, right after big rival Sofia Goggia. The top-ranked Italian had first pick of odd-numbered bibs from Nos. 1 to 19 and took 5. Vonn had next pick.

The American says she based her pick off what Goggia selected. She says, “I’m picking right behind her so I would like to start behind her. I like knowing my competitors, what times they get, how they’re skiing.”

MEN’S HOCKEY:

A Slovenian hockey player has become the third athlete to test positive for doping at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport says Ziga Jeglic tested positive for fenoterol in an in-competition test. Fenoterol is a drug designed to open the airways to the lungs.

Jeglic has been suspended from the games and has been ordered to leave the athletes village within 24 hours.

Slovenia was scheduled to play Norway in men’s hockey on Tuesday, but Jeglic was scratched from the team.

The 29-year-old forward played in all three preliminary-round games and had an assist.

Japanese short-track speedskater Kei Saito and Russian curler Alexander Krushelnitsky, who won a bronze medal, have also tested positive at the Pyeongchang Games.

——

The United States’ men’s hockey team has beaten Slovakia 5-1 in the qualification round at the Pyeongchang Olympics to advance to face the Czech Republic in the Olympic quarterfinals.

American Ryan Donato scored his third and fourth goals of the tournament, and Troy Terry had three assists Tuesday.

College kids again led the way for the U.S., which scored more against Slovakia than it did in all three preliminary-round games.

James Wisniewski, Mark Arcobello and Garrett Roe also scored for the Americans, who took advantage of a 5-on-3 power play for hits on Donato and goaltender Ryan Zapolski.

Zapolski shook off a collision with Ladislav Nagy and had arguably his best game of the tournament.

TWO-MAN BOBSLED:

Upon further review, the two-man bobsled race at the Pyeongchang Olympics was even closer than first thought.

It ended up with a tie for gold between Germany and Canada. It was also the closest finish by the top four sleds in any Olympic sliding race ever.

Canada’s Justin Kripps and Alexander Kopacz shared the two-man gold with the German duo of Francesco Friedrich and Thorsten Margis. Each finished in 3 minutes, 16.86 seconds. Latvia got bronze, with Oskars Melbardis and Janis Strenga finishing 0.05 seconds back.

Nico Walther and Christian Poser of Germany finished 0.20 seconds back of the lead and somehow didn’t medal, getting only fourth. No individual athlete or team has even been that close to the winner in an Olympic sliding race and not medaled.

ICE DANCING:

Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir have won the gold medal in ice dance at the Pyeongchang Olympics, becoming the most decorated figure skaters in Olympic history with their third gold and fifth medal overall.

The Canadian pair scored a record 206.07 points, highlighted by their dramatic free dance set to the music of Moulin Rouge, to beat training partners Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron.

The French pair broke their own world record for a free dance with 123.35 points to “Moonlight Sonata,” forcing Virtue and Moir to beat their own best by 3.28 points. The Canadians’ score of 122.40 points gave them room to spare.

American siblings Maia and Alex Shibutani took the bronze medal with a strong free skate.

ALPINE COMBINED:

Mikaela Shiffrin is feeling relaxed by her decision not to race in the Pyeongchang Olympic downhill and has produced a fast practice run to set her up for Thursday’s Alpine combined event.

The American acknowledged feeling “a little bit of relief” after the program changed late Monday. Organizers brought forward the combined by one day to avoid forecast strong winds.

The demands of back-to-back race days meant Shiffrin opted out of Wednesday’s downhill to focus on combined, which includes a run of slalom, her specialist discipline.

Shiffrin posted the fifth-fastest time in Tuesday’s practice.

She is among the favorites to add the combined Olympic title to the giant slalom she won last Thursday.

FREESTYLE HALFPIPE SKIING:

Canada’s Cassie Sharpe has given her country its first medal in Olympic freestyle halfpipe skiing.

Sharpe posted the top two scores in the women’s final at Phoenix Snow Park, with the 95.80 she put up during her second run the best of the finals.

France’s Marie Martinod added a second silver to go with the one she captured in Sochi four years ago when the sport made its Olympic debut. Martinod scored 92.60 on her second run but fell during her third to assure Sharpe of the gold.

American Brita Sigourney edged teammate Annalisa Drew for bronze. Drew scored 90.80 on her final run to slip past Sigourney only to have Sigourney, the next skier down, put up a 91.80.

Defending Olympic champion Maddie Bowman of the United States fell on the final hit during each of her three runs in the finals.

