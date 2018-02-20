Vehicle flips on its side in I-75 crash

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A vehicle flipped on its side after a crash on I-75 in Dayton.

The two-vehicle crash happened just after 5:30 a.m. on I-75 northbound just south of the Needmore Road exit.

Authorities say some people suffered minor injuries in the crash.

The left and center lanes of I-75 northbound were closed at the scene of the crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is assisting at the scene.

2 NEWS has a crew at the scene and will provide updates as the story develops.

