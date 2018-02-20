WATCH: OSP Officer tries to stop car going 150mph on interstate 70

Picture of the dash cam footage from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) – A man who led an Ohio state trooper on a 150-mph interstate pursuit has pleaded not guilty to felony charges.

Records show 38-year-old Gavin Haynes was charged Wednesday, February 14 in central Ohio’s Clark County with aggravated vehicular assault, receiving stolen property, fleeing and eluding, escape and resisting arrest.

You can watch the dash cam footage here:

A state Highway Patrol trooper says in an affidavit that the chase began Tuesday, February 13 at night night after clocking a Mercedes Benz traveling at 100 mph on Interstate 70.

The affidavit says Haynes sideswiped two vehicles and flipped an SUV when he pushed it into a guardrail, causing the driver minor injuries. Haynes crashed the Mercedes and fled on foot. He was found hiding under a blanket in a nearby barn and arrested.

