DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Whirlpool said Tuesday its pulling KitchenAid 1.7L Electric Kettles off the shelf due to burn hazards.

The company says the handle could separate from the kettle which would cause possible burning.

Whirlpool says customers should stop using this product immediately.

You can contact Whirlpool Corporation and ask for a free replacement at 800-874-0608 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, or online at http://repair.whirlpool.com for more .