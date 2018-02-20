Women’s big air final moved forward one day due to weather forecast

After heavy winds marred the women’s snowboard slopestyle final last week, organizers appear determined to not let the same thing happen to big air.

With heavy winds in the forecast for Friday morning, the women’s snowboard big air final has moved forward 24 hours to Thursday morning at 9:30 a.m. local time in PyeongChang. (That’s Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. ET in the U.S.).

Three American athletes, including two-time Olympic slopestyle gold medalist Jamie Anderson, will be participating in the final. The favorite, however, is Austria’s Anna Gasser, who posted the top score of qualifying after landing a cab double cork 1080.

The competition will stream live on NBCOlympics.com. Visit the link below to access the live stream links for every Olympic snowboarding competition.