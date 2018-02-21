Agencies track down drugs, money and guns in homes

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) –  Several law enforcement agencies served seven search warrants at the same time which led them to seize several items from different home in the area.

Detectives found 16 firearms, a large amount of processed marijuana and marijuana plants, money, equipment to grow marijuana and also led them to six vehicles Wednesday.

The agencies found all of those items in houses from Kettering, Springboro and Dayton.

