All lanes of I-75 SB near Needmore Road reopen after crash

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — It took crews nearly two hours to cut a man out of a vehicle after a crash on I-75 in Dayton.

The single-vehicle crash happened around 1:15 a.m. Wednesday in the southbound lanes of I-75, between the Needmore Road and Wagner Ford Road exits.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the man’s vehicle lost control and hit a guardrail.

Careflight was called to the scene. OSP says a second Careflight unit was later sent with surgeons to determine how bad the man’s injuries were, because the guardrail went through the vehicle and pinned the man’s legs.

OSP says crews had to be careful, in case major arteries in the man’s legs were damaged in the crash.

After nearly two hours, crews were able to remove the man from the vehicle. He was taken to Miami Valley Hospital. Authorities didn’t release his condition.

All southbound lanes of I-75 were shut down at Needmore Road due to the crash. All lanes reopened around 3:45 a.m. Wednesday.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

