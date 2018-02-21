WATCH: Paramedic attacked by patient while driving

(NBC NEWS) –  Deputies rushed in when a man in need of medical attention allegedly tried to assault a paramedic in Florida.

It started just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday when people close to David Parsons called 911 because they were worried he may be having a stroke.

Paramedic Davin Corrigan EMT Matthew Mitchell responded to Parsons’ DeLand home where they reported he was possibly intoxicated and acting belligerent.

While transporting him to a local hospital, Parsons allegedly put Corrigan into a chokehold while Mitchell was driving.

He pulled over, called for backup and the struggle inside the ambulance spilled out on to a road in Volusia County.

According to the report, Parsons was moving in and out of traffic and the two paramedics were trying to make sure he did not hurt himself or anyone else.

